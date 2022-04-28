Execution the key in FEU's three-game win run, says Abarrientos

RJ Abarrientos and the Tamaraws are in solo fourth at 6-6.

RJ ABARRIENTOS says his explosive shooting nights won't be possible if not for his peers.

It's the same case on Tuesday when he put up 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting from distance as Far Eastern University scored a huge 67-62 win over La Salle.

"It's all about execution talaga. Yun yung ginagawa namin as a team. Dahil yun sa mga screens nila kaya ako nalilibre," he said.

Not only did the big win keep the Tamaraws in the thick of the Final Four race, it's also a statement game for the Morayta crew as they exorcise their demons in the leadup to the final two games of the eliminations.

"Marami na rin kasing struggling sa amin lalo na sa mga past games at sa mga crucial na minutes. Doon kami natatalo," he said. "So siguro ito yung way na maka-bounce back kami sa mga ganoong sitwasyon lalo’t na gigil kami and naghahabol talaga kami sa Final Four spots," he said.

RJ Abarrientos and the Tamaraws try to further trim the gap from the leaders. UAAP

It's also a win that definitely put a smile on the face of coach Olsen Racela with the FEU victory over La Salle as the team showed tremendous character after losing grip of an early 16-point lead.

Despite the Green Archers repeatedly knocking on their doors, the Tamaraws displayed composure in the endgame that annexed their win streak to three.

"Before the game, sinabi ko sa kanila na talagang kailangan namin dito sa game yung next play mentality. It doesn’t matter if you made a basket or you made a good assist, you focus on the next play. Same thing pag masama ang tira o di ka naka-shoot or nag foul ka or nag-bad turnover, you focus on the next play," Racela said.

"Yun din ang sinabi ko sa kanila going to the fourth quarter, na tapos na yung third quarter and we just focus on what's ahead of us. I think they stepped up and really played well in the fourth quarter."

That game is over now and the challenge shifts to FEU's next game against Ateneo where it will try to do what no team has done since October 2018: beat the Blue Eagles.

"It's gonna be a tall order," admitted Racela as he will once again bank on Abarrientos and L-Jay Gonzales to try and stop the Katipunan side's 38-game win streak. "Bilog ang bola. We're gonna ride on this momentum and confidence leel natin subukan natin sa Huwebes."

