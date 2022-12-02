Getting a lift from Ateneo, Nelle, La Salle control destiny again vs Adamson

EVAN Nelle is thankful to have extended La Salle's campaign for at least one more game thanks to its archrival Ateneo.

Evan Nelle on La Salle semis bid

"This won’t be the last game," he testified after his side's come-from-behind 77-72 win against lowly University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday that kept its campaign alive in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

"Coach [Derick Pumaren] kept saying, 'One stop, one stop.' No more defensive mistakes and errors, and get good shots. That’s what we did."

The Green Archers needed to first hurdle the Growling Tigers to have at least a shot at forcing a playoff for the no. 4 spot.

Yet it wasn't an easy job to do, especially with UST holding a nine-point lead, 69-60, early in the fourth quarter.

Nelle, though, just refused to give an inch, saying, "We just kept our heads down, on to the next play, bawi lang. Gasgas na nga sa amin yung bawi lang, but that’s the only thing we were doing, bawi lang, one stop. It paid off today."

He also made it a point to have a say on the outcome, scoring seven of his 25 points in the final four minutes of the game as La Salle finished with a 17-3 flurry to pull the rug under UST.

And after Ateneo's 66-61 win over Adamson where Nelle and the rest of the Taft side begrudgingly cheering on 'One Big Fight!' to the Blue Eagles, the court general is hopeful he can improve the outcomes of the Taft-based squad heading into that do-or-die game against the Soaring Falcons on Sunday.

"I know for a fact we can make a good run," he said. "Ang daming adversity ng team namin this season. But it’s not an excuse to always lose."

"I really want to continue playing with these guys, this group. Iba yung camaraderie namin. Wala talaga. Ayokong magpatalo."