Eight players to watch this UAAP Season 85

NEW season means new beginnings.

And it also meant brand-new chances for players to emerge from their respective squads, all of whom are aching to break out this UAAP Season 85.

Finally with a preseason to boot, Spin.ph is here to make our picks for the eight players who we believe fans should keep a close watch on.

Players to watch in UAAP Season 85

RC Calimag (UP)

Sparingly used in his rookie season, the second-generation star is raring to prove that he belongs in the loaded University of the Philippines crew.

The 6-foot-5 Calimag emerged as one of the best shooters for the Fighting Maroons in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, shooting 35-percent from deep as he showed shades of his brilliance back in his La Salle Greenhills days.

His versatility should beef up the wing rotation for UP, all the more as it seeks back-to-back crowns this season.

Kai Ballungay (Ateneo)





Ballungay wasted no time proving that Ateneo has a new sheriff in town.

The Fil-Am forward was stupendous in the Blue Eagles' trips overseas, one that included an MVP nod in the World University Basketball Series in Japan.

Highly-touted from the moment he committed to Katipunan, the 6-foot-6 Ballungay understands that big things are expected from him this year as he'll definitely be one of the main weapons for Ateneo.

CJ Austria (La Salle)

Silent yet deadly on the court, Austria is the kind of guy who will let his game do the talking for him.

The sophomore guard displayed that in La Salle's championship run in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup where he seized the opportunity and posted 12.3 points on 51-percent shooting, to go with 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Austria is primed to get bigger minutes for the Green Archers this season and further proof of the depth that the Taft backcourt has this year.

Chiolo Anonuevo (FEU)

Playing just one game last season due to a foot injury, Anonuevo is definitely looking for redemption in his second season for Far Eastern University.

The 6-foot-4 forward has long been poised to be a big part of the Tamaraws' future, but he has to show what he's made of now to prove those projections right.

Here's to hoping that he can stay healthy to finally showcase what he learned from his United States foray during the pandemic.

AP Manlapaz (Adamson)

Back in the saddle after a knee injury scratched him off last season, Manlapaz sure is making up for lost time as he returns to the Adamson camp.

The 6-foot-4 forward was quick to get himself back in the grind during the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup where he normed 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.

More, though, is expected by the Soaring Falcons from Manlapaz and if he can regain his old form, don't be surprised to see the San Marcelino crew make another crack at the Final Four.

Omar John (NU)





All eyes may be on the likes of Ange Kouame, Malick Diouf, or even Bright Nwankwo, but National University's Omar John believes that he can match, if not better, the outputs of those fellow foreign student-athletes.

Carrying his heart on the court every time, the 6-foot-10 Senegalese provided glimpses of his might down low in the Bulldogs' championship run in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup where he averaged 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks.

For sure, John will be a problem for the opposing frontcourts this season.

Nic Cabañero (UST)





Suddenly thrusted into the lead position for University of Santo Tomas, Cabañero will have all the hopes of Espana resting on his shoulders in just his second year.

Coming off an impressive rookie year, the hardworking 6-foot-2 forward sustained that groove in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, nabbing 14.9 points on 43-percent shooting, to go with 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steal.

Cabanero anticipated a bigger role this year, and with the tenfold changes on the team, there's no doubt now that the Growling Tigers will be his team.

CJ Payawal (UE)





Payawal was an absolute gem for University of the East in the offseason, displaying his potent two-way game in its preseason tourneys.

The 6-foot-5 Fil-Am winger was quick to introduce himself in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, tallying 11.0 points on 33-percent shooting from deep, on top of 3.5 rebounds.

He's just a few of the new weapons in the Red Warriors' arsenal this year, making them a dangerous draw for the opposition.

