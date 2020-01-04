Egay Macaraya set to join Goldwin Monteverde coaching staff at NU

GOLDWIN Monteverde won't be alone when he starts his run as the National University's head coach as he'll enjoy the services of Egay Macaraya in his staff.

The San Sebastian mentor has been tapped to help Monteverde in his transition once the latter ends his campaign with the Bullpups this UAAP Season 82 and begins the buildup with the Bulldogs for the following season.

It will be the first dip of action in the UAAP for the 58-year-old Macaraya, who previously served as a head coach for Centro Escolar University before coming home to his alma mater.

His arrival in Jhocson continues the coaching rigodon in NU following the school's decision to part ways with coach Jamike Jarin and the majority of his staff.

Macaraya will remain as the head coach for the Golden Stags in the NCAA, on top of his new obligations in NU.

He has been at the helm for San Sebastian since 2016, and has led the team to two Final Four appearances.