Maroons coach Goldwin Monteverde mindful of 'great expectations' at UP

GOLDWIN Monteverde said assuming the head coach position at the University of the Philippines is a dream come true.

"I am very grateful and deeply honored for my recent appointment as the new UPMBT head coach. It has been my dream to coach at the college level after years of success at the juniors level," said the new Maroons coach in an official statement.

Monteverde succeeded Bo Perasol at the helm and will inherit a promising Fighting Maroons core led by familiar figures led by former National University-Nazareth School stalwarts Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terrence Fortea.

High point of career

The son of Regal matriarch Lily Monteverde has long been considered as one of the top coaches in the high school level, achieving success in his coaching stints at Chiang Kai Shek, Adamson, and the NU Bullpups.

He steered the Bullpups to back-to-back UAAP and NBTC crowns in what was easily the brightest point in his career so far.

Continue reading below ↓

Monteverde also briefly handled the Batangas Tanduay Athletics in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), and was repeatedly linked to the University of the East job before accepting the Maroons job.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He was even named as the NU Bulldogs head coach until the mass exodus led to his resignation last year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

At UP, Monteverde will be pressed to achieve the same level of success and end the 35-year-long title drought for the Fighting Maroons.

"Let me assure UP officials and the UP community that I accept this big responsibility mindful of the great expectations from the community and I commit to work even harder to achieve our common dreams," he said.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Aside from his former players, UP still has a potent core led by Ricci Rivero and transferees Maodo Malick Diouf, CJ Cansino, and Joel Cagulangan, as well as rookies RC Calimag and Bismarck Lina.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.