Derrick Pumaren set for return as La Salle Green Archers coach

LA Salle and the Pumarens are together again with Derrick Pumaren set to be named as the new head coach of the Green Archers.

Multiple sources confirmed to SPIN.ph that the veteran mentor is set to take the helm for La Salle, the first time the famed Pumaren family will be back in the saddle at Taft since Franz last handled the men's basketball program in 2009 and younger brother Dindo took over briefly in 2011.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Manong Derrick, who handled La Salle back in the late 1980s, winning UAAP titles in 1989 and 1990 with a team led by Jun Limpot, Dickie Bachmann, Joey Santa Maria, and Dindo Pumaren.

Pumaren last coached in the UAAP with University of the East, taking care of the program for four seasons before stepping down in 2017.

He has since taken his act to Centro Escolar University, leading the team to the 2019 NCRAA title while the Scorpions into consistent title contenters in both the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) and in the PBA D-League for the past two years.

Pumaren served as the concurrent head of basketball operations and head coach for CEU during his two-year run in Mendiola.

It's a massive coaching reboot in La Salle after missing out on the Final Four for the past two seasons. The Green Archers could only finish with a 7-7 card this past UAAP Season 82, finishing at fifth place under the guidance of coach Gian Nazario and team consultant Jermaine Byrd.

Pumaren will be the third La Salle coach since the team last won a title under Aldin Ayo back in 2016, sources added.

Joining Pumaren's staff in this revamped team are Gabby Velasco and Mon Jose, while most of last season's coaches led by Nazario will be retained.