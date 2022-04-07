Pumaren jokes on misfiring Diouf: 'Maybe he got conscious'

COACH Derrick Pumaren couldn't help but smile seeing how far Malick Diouf has gone in his career.

Derrick Pumaren on Malick Diouf

"I'm happy where he is right now," the La Salle mentor said of the University of the Philippines center. "I hope he continues to improve his game. There's still a long way or him and the upside is very high for him."

Pumaren was the coach who brought Diouf to the country, taking the Senegalese big man to Centro Escolar University where their partnership delivered the Scorpions an NCRAA crown and a Finals stint in the 2019 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Since then, they have gone their separate ways with the 6-foot-11 Diouf going to Diliman to join the Fighting Maroons and the veteran Pumaren coming back to Taft to guide the Green Archers.

Though they're already on opposing sides, Pumaren said that he still keeps tabs on his former student, noting, "Maayos naman ang nilalaro niya."

Diouf has been a rock down low for UP this UAAP Season 84, averaging 9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.6 assists.

He remained a decent contributor, albeit in a slightly lower rate, in his team's 61-59 escape from La Salle on Thursday as he shot a paltry 2-of-12 from the field to end up with seven points, seven rebounds, and one block.

Pumaren might have an idea for that horrendous shooting: "He didn't play well offensively tonight, maybe he got conscious," before showing a slight grin.

But the seasoned tactician knows that the sky is the ceiling for Diouf and he'll certainly be a problem in the league in the years to come.

"He's a presence there. He will rebound and he will do a lot of little things, not just scoring," he said, saying that he'll forever be happy from afar for Diouf's continued development.

"He just has to keep it up. I told him it was a good game for him and we just had to embrace each other," Pumaren said of their postgame encounter. "It's been two years. I was the one who got him in for CEU and develop him to where he is right now."

