Derick Pumaren not rushing Mark Nonoy back from hamstring injury

MUCH of the anticipation for La Salle revolved around its brand new backcourt of Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy.

But when the Green Archers took the court on Saturday for its first game in UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, only Nelle saw action as Nonoy sat idle on the bench.

It turns out, a hamstring injury has kept the 5-foot-8 guard on the freezer as coach Derrick Pumaren opted to allow the transferee from University of Santo Tomas heal up before playing his first game for the green-and-white.

"He has not fully recovered. We're making sure that he’s 100-percent kaysa yung palaruin namin siya na 70 or 80-percent pa lang. Until he’s really cleared, then that's the time we'll let him play," he said on the heels of La Salle's 71-66 win over University of the East.

Nelle was up to the task as he set the table for the Taft side with his 11 points, four steals, three assists, and two rebounds in the victory.

The Green Archers are off to a fine start in Season 84.

Still, there's no question on how much impact Nonoy can provide for La Salle.

The Rookie of the Year in UAAP Season 82, the guard from La Carlota, Negros Occidental averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists with the Growling Tigers.

Pumaren is hopeful to have Nonoy soon. La Salle next takes on National University on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, he’ll be healthy by then. We’ll see in the next couple of days if he’ll be ready," he said. "We’re looking at the long term here, not just the short term."

