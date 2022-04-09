Coach Derick now demands consistency after Joaqui Manuel breakout game

WHEN you play for Derick Pumaren, you got to be ready for anything.

Joaqui Manuel learned that the hard way.

One of the few holdovers from the La Salle team that Pumaren inherited, the 6-foot-3 forward expected to get a bigger load this UAAP Season 84.

Yet it didn't really happen as he only collected an average of 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in close to eight minutes of action in four games.

Worse, the younger brother of former University of the Philippines star Jett found himself riding the pine in the Green Archers' last two games.

But Pumaren reminded the third-year winger to trust the process and just stay ready.

"I did not use him the last two games and I talked to him the other day and I told him he has to be ready, that he has to stay positive, and he really worked on his game," the mentor noted.

Derick Pumaren and the Archers end the first round with a 5-2 record.

Eventually, Manuel got his, repaying Pumaren's faith and erupted for 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter as La Salle hacked out a 61-58 escape from Adamson on Saturday.

He made both of his three-point attempts while also grabbing six rebounds to be the unlikely spark for the Green Archers, which improved to a 4-2 record at the end of the first round.

That kind of performance only brings a smile to Pumaren's face.

"I think you have to give it to Joaqui. Hats off to him. He really played well and he gave us that lift. As I said, he really stayed positive in spite na hindi siya nagamit for two games," the stern mentor said.

But Pumaren isn't satisfied to see a one-off breakout from Manuel, demanding him to continue this grind and show that he can really be a valuable contributor for the Taft side.

"Hopefully, he continues that kind of play. He cannot just be a one-game sensation," he said. "He just has to stay focused on things that he’s supposed to do. He cannot relax. It has to be consistent and I have to get consistency from him."

