Dennis Uy denies taking over as team patron of La Salle Green Archers

DENNIS Uy denied he is taking over the De La Salle Green Archers basketball program as its team patron.

The Davao business magnate made a statement following reports that he is set to become the next chief patron of the Green Archers after Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco stepped down from the position last year.

According to the report, Uy will be joined in the team by presidential assistant for sports Glenn Escanador and lawyer Mans Carpio, husband of Davao City mayor Sara Duterte.

“The rumors of yours truly taking over as the new patron of the De La Salle Green Archers basketball team are untrue. While I am certainly a proud alumnus of the De La Salle University and an avid fan and supporter of basketball, I have never been formally approached about leading the basketball program of my alma mater,” said Uy.

Uy is a founder of holdings company Udenna Corporation, which has stakes in Phoenix Petroleum, 2Go, and FamilyMart, among others. He also holds a position as a presidential advisor on sports.

The Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters owner, however, said he will continue to support the Green Archers as an alumnus and fan.

“I am proud of what the DLSU men’s basketball team has accomplished in the past years, and I wish them all the best in their future games. As an alumnus and a fan, I will continue to cheer ‘Animo’ together with the whole La Sallian community,” said Uy.