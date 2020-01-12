Dave Ildefonso transfer to Ateneo complete after securing NU release

DAVE Ildefonso is back in Katipunan.

SPIN.ph sources confirmed the 19-year-old swingman will once again represent Ateneo in the UAAP after securing his release from National University.

Ildefonso's camp finalized the transfer on Sunday, meeting with top school officials which included main Ateneo backer Manny V. Pangilinan, the sources added.

The Ildefonso family carefully weighed their options, whether to stay in Jhocson or transfer to Ateneo or move elsewhere, especially with interest from schools like University of the Philippines and La Salle.

Ultimately, the 6-foot-3 scorer decided to come back to Ateneo and join coach Tab Baldwin and the Blue Eagles.

Ildefonso spent two years as the top scoring option for the Bulldogs, including this past UAAP Season 82 where he averaged 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Despite his handsome numbers, it wasn't enough to lead NU to the Final Four, the Bulldogs missing the semifinals in his two years there.

Not helping his cause was the departure of his father and two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso from the Bulldogs' bench following a massive coaching revamp that saw the team move on from Jamike Jarin to Goldwin Monteverde.

NU, sources said, tried to woo Ildefonso back, with chairman Hans Sy even meeting with the second generation star last week. But those efforts eventually fell apart.

With the transfer, Ildefonso will have to sit out one year and will be cleared to play for Ateneo come UAAP Season 84 in 2021. He still has three playing years left.

Dave's older brother Shaun, meanwhile, will stay with NU, with two more seasons remaining.