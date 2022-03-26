Ildefonso performance proof he made right decision to make Ateneo return

THERE'S really nothing quite like representing your country.

For Dave Ildefonso, his Gilas Pilipinas callup last year helped not only his confidence but in adjusting in his Katipunan return as he braced for his first season back in Ateneo.

Dave Ildefonso on Ateneo return

And no question, the benefits of that stint showed in his Blue Eagles debut as he poured 19 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in their 90-81 victory over University of the Philippines to open the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

"I'm one of the fortunate players who have been under coach Tab [Baldwin] in Gilas. Since the pandemic, we didn't take that long of a break and just being under coach Tab during that duration of time made me understand the system much more. It's just really a great system to be in," he said.

Baldwin, however, gave Ildefonso the praise back saying that it's through the player's sheer will that he was able to adapt to this new environment after being the main man in National University for the past two seasons.

Continue reading below ↓

"The whole process with Dave has been much more of a delight and much easier than I anticipated it will be and he gets the entire credit for that," said the decorated mentor.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"He came in very humble and he didn't have to. Dave has a big name in the game and they've performed very well in NU. But he came in very humble, he came in with his own specific goals and objectives to make sure that the efforts that he made made the team better and I've never ever had to redress that with Dave once."

Baldwin understands that for some, making the same move that Ildefonso did in changing addresses might be a gamble.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Yet with how the 6-foot guard has presented himself in his Ateneo comeback, he's confident that Ildefonso will reap rewards on this leap of faith and the early returns indeed look promising.

"This young man made a big decision in his life and he has made that decision where nobody else has made it work, and I think he will continue to make it work," said Baldwin.

Continue reading below ↓

"God-willing, it is and in the end, a good decision for him and his future. We certainly believe that it is, but God-willing it will be. But I know that the work he's putting in with the caliber of young man that he is, I don't see any roadblocks for him. His performance today, I think, this is a great start for him as a Blue Eagle. And we hope there's many more like it."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.