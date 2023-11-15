COLUMN: UAAP Commissioner's Office dropped the ball on Racela fauxpology

CHICAGO - Nash Racela just pulled off arguably the biggest W of his career, staring down an institution and making it blink like Barbie.

The Adamson coach did not only escape punishment from a vicious verbal misdemeanor, he was able to convince one of the "victims" - the UAAP - to provide the getaway vehicle.

Two days after a passionate tirade in which he blowtorched the officiating and questioned the integrity of the league by suggesting it wants Ateneo "to be in" the Final Four, Racela walked away unscathed.

The reason?

The UAAP accepted his "apology," freeing the former TNT, Blackwater and FEU coach from any sanction.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Before it was deleted, I read the letter of apology Racela posted on Facebook. I can't believe the UAAP fell for it

As he refuted the official post-game report, Racela told the UAAP "I don't see any reason to apologize for the things I've said during that time," obviously referring to the now notorious press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

UNREPENTANT AND DEFIANT

Remorse and regret are the key elements of a genuine apology. Sadly, Racela's letter only spewed more of the simmering anger and blatant defiance he espoused during last Sunday's media session.

And here's the kicker.

"But if it will do us any good, then I apologize for the mere mention of the UAAP in the interview. I guarantee there was no malice intended and there was no intention to cast doubt on the integrity of the league."

PHOTO: UAAP

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Admitting fault is uneasy, uncomfortable. It exposes one's vulnerability. Earning forgiveness from the aggrieved, however, only sticks when it is unconditional.

No ifs and buts.

UAAP commissioner Xavy Nunag had the golden opportunity to stand by his often-maligned referees and protect his league's competitive rectitude. Not only did he surrender to the pressure, he folded like a bad poker hand.

LEADING BY BAD EXAMPLE

There will be other opportunities for Nunag to prove that his leadership is not weak and invertebrate. Unfortunately, the damage has been done. A dangerous precedent has been set.

The UAAP's inaction will embolden another coach to publicly criticize the league. If Racela can get away with it, they can, too. All they need to do is pen an arbitrary apology letter to the 'forgiving' commissioner.

Racela is not a good guy. He is a great guy. I've text messaged and spoken to him on the phone several times before and as I wonder why the sudden wicked turn, I discovered a theory.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Racela chose to make his rant very public to put pressure on the referees.

Last October 11, Ateneo beat UE on the strength of a 34-4 edge in free throw attempts. Social media outrage followed and three refs were suspended for "conduct disruptive to the integrity of the league."

In their next game three days later, the Blue Eagles couldn't get any calls and lost to FEU in overtime, 66-61.

Ateneo plays UE again this morning at the MOA. Racela, his team's Final Four chances fading like a dying battery, desperately needs UE to win and some gamesmanship to blunt the perceived "Ateneo advantage" won't hurt.

Put two and two together and there lies your answer.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph