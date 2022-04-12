Coaches glad to feel electric Ateneo-La Salle crowd again

THERE'S really nothing quite like an Ateneo-La Salle crowd.

And with 11,124-strong fans coming to the Mall of Asia Arena on Holy Tuesday for the second round matchup between the rival schools, both coaches couldn't help but appreciate the masses who came out to support.

Coaches on Ateneo vs La Salle crowd

"Great to have the fans back," said Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin, who for a change looked happy to see and hear the drums back in the stands.

"It has been a long time since we've seen and felt that. Great job by both the La Salle fans and Ateneo fans. It was a great environment."

Ateneo staged its familiar third-quarter charge en route to a 75-68 win over La Salle, its eighth straight in UAAP Season 84, seventh straight against its archrivals, and 34th consecutive victory in its unbeaten streak dating back to 2018.

Green Archers mentor Derick Pumaren echoed those sentiments, noting that there's really no quite lift like the one provided by the cheers from their alma mater.

"That's an added energy and motivation for the guys and even sa akin. It gets me more excited, so I'm happy that the crowd is back," he said, with La Salle rallying from 17 points down before trimming the lead to its marginal seven-point spread before running out of time.

The energy is definitely a lot more different from the first meeting between the two teams, where the Blue Eagles blasted the Green Archers, 74-57, behind closed doors.

Both schools also used the stage as a platform to voice out its support for the presidential candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo, with most of the fans heeding the call from their respective school presidents Fr. Bobby Yap, SJ of Ateneo and Bro. Bernie Oca, FSC of La Salle to wear pink at the venue.

