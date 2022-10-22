Co-leader UP Maroons collide with cellar-dwelling UST Tigers

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines has performed to expectations and it will look to finish the first round on top when the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament heads to Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Fighting Maroons collide against the cellar-dwelling University of Santo Tomas as polar opposites collide at 1 p.m.

La Salle, on the other hand, will try to end this roller-coaster of a first round with a win as the Archers take on the skidding Adamson Falcons at 4:30 p.m.

Things to know:

RESTING JD

With JD Cagulangan still recovering from his hamstring injury, Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano have picked up the slack for UP, tied for the lead with National University at 5-1.

Fortea has so far averaged 11.0 points on 37-percent shooting from deep, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds, as Abadiano has done wonders on the defensive end while also netting 7.4 points, 1.8 boards, and 1.0 assists.

If Cagulangan still won't be able to suit up, the Fighting Maroons can heave a sigh of relief knowing that they have these duo manning the point.

STOP THE SKID

The Tigers have dropped five games after an opening win, just days ago suffering a horrendous 75-60 loss to FEU.

It's been a frustrating season so far for Nic Cabanero, but with Senegalese reinforcement Adama Faye coming back from a one-game suspension, UST expects to put up at least a bit of a fight against the mighty UP.

STEADY FINISH

Schonny Winston has sustained his high-scoring ways for La Salle (3-3), leading the league with 22.0 points through six games.

But inconsistency has plagued the Green Archers in the endgame, as seen in their three losses this season, including its 80-76 defeat to NU.

La Salle must find a tonic to fix those endgame woes, or else be in danger of tasting another upset.

REALITY CHECK

Adamson (2-4) hasn't really performed up to par in a season where it serves as hosts.

Jerom Lastimosa is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists and needs help from his crew.

The supporting cast must find their groove fast or face the consequences of ending the first round on a three-game skid.

