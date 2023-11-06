Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    CJ Cansino feels league-leading UP Maroons still a work in progress

    'Para kaming rollercoaster na tataas ‘yung energy namin and then bababa,' rues UP star
    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

    CJ Cansino was visibly upset with how UP has been playing recently, moreso in their second loss of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the hands of La Salle.

    Despite staying atop the standings at 8-2 (win-loss) in a tie with NU, the Maroons' graduating captain spoke on how the team's inconsistencies remain unaddressed as the Final Four draws near.

    READ: UP won't make Diouf, Cagulangan injuries as excuses for loss to La Salle

    "Sa tingin ko, ganu’n pa rin ‘yung problem namin — ‘yung inconsistencies sa game. Para kaming rollercoaster na tataas ‘yung energy namin and then bababa," Cansino said.

    "Hopefully, matuto na kami sa mga pagkakamali namin."

    Cansino, who paced UP in the loss to La Salle with 20 points and five boards, feels there's still plenty of time to address the lapses before the season's home stretch.

    "Siguro kailangan naming panoorin ulit ‘yung game (versus La Salle) dahil marami kaming matututunan sa game na ‘to na dadalhin namin sa season," said Cansino.

    'Solution-oriented' Maroons

    Cansino firmly holds on to the belief that the Maroons can overcome.

    "‘Yung usual na mindset namin na kung anuman ‘yung ibigay na pagsubok sa’min, solution-oriented lang kami kasi ‘yun ‘yung bini-build namin na culture (sa UP).

      "Hopefully next game (versus UE), mas mabigay namin ‘yung kailangan namin para makuha namin ‘yung panalo," Cansino said.

      PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team
