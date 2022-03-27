CJ Cansino downplays fine UP debut as Maroons fall in opener

WITH such a loaded in the UP Fighting Maroons squad, new guy CJ Cansino understands that standing out will be a tall task in UAAP Season 84.

But the transferee from University of Sto. Tomas did just that in the season opener, helping keeping UP in the thick of things to compete against defending champion Ateneo before falling, 90-81, on Saturday.

It's a promising start for Cansino with this new team, but says all he did was follow the system that coach Goldwin Monteverde enforced.

"Siguro sa akin lang sumasakto yung mga bola kasi tiwala lang ako sa sistema ni coach Gold. If makatira, makatira," he said after pouring 21 points, five rebounds, and three steals in his first game for the Fighting Maroons.

"Ikot lang talaga sa sistema. Luckily, pumapasok yung mga tira ko and syempre happy ako na part ako nung nagpahabol."

Goldwyn Monteverde and the Maroons fall in the opener.

His standout showing, however, had a dampener with this opening day loss, which only tells Cansino that the team remains a work in progress.

"For me, marami pa kaming kailangan i-work on lalo na sa chemistry dahil medyo short time din yung practices namin. Sa mga future games, doon kami matututo and doon mabu-build up yung chemistry namin," he said.

Curiously, the next chance UP will get that is on Tuesday against Cansino's former team UST.

But the 6-foot-2 guard really doesn't want to put too much color in that clash as he stressed that he has moved on from that chapter of his career.

"Wala naman sa aking big deal. We move on," he said. "Ok kami ng teammates ko dati and ok ako ng UST and ng coaches. It's just a regular game na kailangan namin paghandaan like pinaghandaan namin ang Ateneo."

