CJ Cansino assumes leadership role for retooled UP Maroons

DESPITE not seeing the court for all of last season due to a knee injury, CJ Cansino is now one of the longest-tenured UP players after a massive overhaul in the team coming into next year.

CJ Cansino on UP outlook

Speaking after an impressive 103-81 win over the UE Red Warriors last Thursday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, in which the six-foot-two swingman spearheaded by scoring nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, Cansino says that he is happy with how his younger teammates have settled into the UP system so far.

“Sobrang happy ako kasi, for me, na-mamaximize naman yung experience namin sa off-season. Para sa akin at para sa mga coaches, alam namin na yung off-season ginagamit para kumuha ng experience lalo’t na halos kalahit or 80% ng team namin puro bata. So kailangan talaga namin maglaro ng maglaro at pa-experience sa kanila kung anong dapat paghandaan namin come the UAAP.”

After an unfortunate end to their UAAP Season 85, in which the Fighting Maroons conceded the championship to Katipunan-neighbors Ateneo in game three of the finals, they are now ushering in new faces in attempts to reclaim the basketball crown.

Although losing key players like Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, and James Spencer, UP welcomed highly-touted recruits Francis Lopez, Sean Alter, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo. Also, in a sense, Cansino’s return is much like a new recruit’s given the veteran guard’s skillset and vast collegiate experiences.

However, both Cansino and UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon were quick to temper expectations for their young recruits.

“Malayo pa talaga kami. Kasi gusto pa namin pa-experience sa mga bata kung ano pa yung kailangan nila. Kung nakikita ninyo na maganda yung laro nila, mas mataas pa yung expectations namin para sa kanila. Alam namin na meron pa silang mabibigay, at alam namin na yung laro nila swak sa gusto naming sistema.” said Cansino.

“Coach Gold always reminds the players that they shouldn’t be content with doing their best. Sometimes kasi, they think that once they give their all inside, parang yun na yun. But really, they’re just scratching the surface of their potential. So, we’re never going to be satisfied hanggang pagdating sa dulo, until we see na yung chemistry and samahan nila nandun na.” Luanzon added.