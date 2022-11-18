CJ Austria honors late lolos with a shot that keeps La Salle alive

LA Salle coach Derick Pumaren called CJ Austria's game-winning three in its 81-78 victory over Adamson on Thursday "a shot from heaven."

"It came from heaven. I think it was a shot that was given to us," he said.

Little did the coach know, Austria may have really had something spiritual aiding him.

"Inaalay ko itong game and yung game-winning shot ko para sa dalawang lolo kong namatay. Di po alam nila Manong [Pumaren] 'yun," the sophomore said.

Rather than going home to grieve, Austria opted to stay in the La Salle dorm and kept the news to himself, not wanting to take the attention away from the team's buildup for UAAP Season 85.

"Di po ako nagpaalam kasi po ayaw ko pong umuwi sa province namin. Gusto ko mag-stay sa dorm at gusto ko pong paghandaan yung season namin," he said.

It was a tough decision to make, but a decision that the 6-foot-2 guard hopes will pay off in the end as the Green Archers snapped a four-game skid to rise to 4-6, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Austria, who had 16 points, two rebounds, and two steals, is happy to help revive the Taft side's championship aspirations with four more games left in their schedule.

"Laging sinasabi ni Manong, we're down but we're not out pa. So laban lang kami hanggang sa matapos yung laro," he said.

Through it all, Pumaren is just grateful.

"Finally, we've gotten a break. After losing four straight games where we are put in situations that we can win the ball game but we were not able to close it out, today it was really a shot from heaven," he said.

"Hopefully, we gotta stay there in the winning track. Still a long way to go, but we're happy that we finally broke the four-game losing skid."