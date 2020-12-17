Cignal TV willing to mount a bubble for next UAAP season

CIGNAL TV is ready to mount a bubble for the UAAP.

Cignal TV president Robert Galang expressed the network's willingness to help out should the country's premier collegiate league decide to stage its next season in a confined environment.

"We are committed to the UAAP to broadcast games. We are even prepared to do a bubble if we wanted to have the games in 2021," Galang said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"Ready na nga kami. Magpapagawa na nga kami ng bagong basketball court dun sa venue that we identified."

Cignal TV was one of the stakeholders which made the successful staging of the PBA bubble in Clark possible. It is also expected to take the lead for the Fiba bubble in Pampanga for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in February, where the Philippines will host eight nations.

"Outside the NBA, I think we’re the only professional league that was able to accomplish that. And that’s thanks to our TV5 Sports production team and our partners sa PBA," Galang said. "And we’re prepared to do the same thing for the UAAP if we continue with the activities in 2021."

The UAAP has previously explored the possibility of holding bubble-type tournaments, specifically for men's basketball and women's volleyball, before it ultimately decided last week to cancel Season 83 altogether.

The league is now hoping to roll out UAAP Season 84 by September at the earliest.

But even before UAAP starts, Galang said that Cignal TV is raring to drum up excitement for the league to begin their five-year partnership. That includes the showing of archived games in lieu of the usual live games.

"We’re also prepared to do a lot of the on-ground events, if possible, to bring up engagement and interest in the sports. We are open to use our multiple platforms, even play the archived games to really build up the interest for the league, not just for the alumni, even for the students, and really cast a wider net to reach audiences," said Galang.

"Everybody loves sports, and the UAAP is the biggest and the best of collegiate sports we have in the country today."