    UAAP-MENS

    Chris Koon's 'long-overdue' breakout display a game-changer for Ateneo

    Tab glad to finally get the best out of Blue Eagles co-captain
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    WHEN the going got tough for Ateneo in a sluggish first half, Blue Eagles co-captain Chris Koon took matters in his own hands en route to rivalry-day glory.

    The 6-foot-4 Fil-American guard drilled 14 of his 19 points in the opening half alone to keep a once-struggling Ateneo side within striking distance of La Salle.

    This was a far cry from his four-point outing on top of a single board and dime as a second stringer in the team's opening defeat to NU.

    READ: Tab not entirely pleased with Ateneo win: ‘Gutsy, not great’

    His champion mentor Tab Baldwin was quick to commend Koon's breakout showing after a difficult offseason for the California native.

    Baldwin on Chis Koon

    "Great first half (for Chris Koon). He really set the tone for us with his aggression and rim attacks and shot the ball really well," Baldwin said.

    "We put him in the starting lineup tonight because with the magnitude of the game, we wanted his experience out there and he certainly answered the call," he added,

      And it was only a matter of time in the eyes of Baldwin for such an exemplary team-high performance to emerge from the squad's co-captain.

      "We’ve been waiting for a game like that from him. To be perfectly honest, Chris hasn’t had a great summer season either. But obviously, we know that he has it in him," Baldwin said.

