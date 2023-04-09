San Beda HS star Chris Hubilla to join UP in Season 87

ANOTHER top high-school prospect is set to enter the Diliman stable.

San Beda Red Cub Chris Hubilla is taking his talents to the University of the Philippines for UAAP Season 87.

Hubilla enters 'dream school' UP

Compared to UP's recent recruits who will see action straight away in Season 86, the 20-year-old cager is still completing senior high school as an Accountancy and Business Management student.

PHOTO: GMA Sports

However, in the team's press release on Sunday, Hubilla said he is already eager to commit to his 'dream school' where his sporting heroes emerged.

“[Pinili ko ang] UP po kasi dream school ko po talaga 'yun,” said Hubilla. “Naalala ko mga three years ago, naglaro yung UP dito sa 'min sa Naga [at] talagang nakipagsiksikan ako para mapanood sila Kobe [Paras], Ricci [Rivero], at yung magkapatid [na Gomez de Liaño].”

Maroon reunion

The 6-foot-4 San Beda hotshot has already shared the court with soon-to-be UP teammates Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate when they played for the Parañaque Aces in the National Basketball League-Youth Under-19 division.

Ironically, it was also Pablo and Gagate's La Salle Greenhills side that knocked Hubilla's San Beda out of the NCAA Season 98 juniors' basketball Final Four, with the Red Cub star averaging a noteworthy 35.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in their two defeats.

Hubilla will join forces with fellow high school star Jared Bahay in the Fighting Maroons' Season 87 campaign.