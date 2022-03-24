How UAAP, Saguisag decided on the only 7 events in Season 84

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag explained that it wasn't an easy decision for the premier college league to choose the sports which will be played in UAAP Season 84.

"We were left with a choice between bad to worse and it's not an easy decision," he said in the media conference on Wednesday.

Saguisag on picking only 7 UAAP events

UAAP's choice for the sports which will be played in the resumption of the collegiate league were put under scrutiny by some fans especially for those which were left out.

Only seven events will be held in this athletic calendar spearheaded by the men's basketball tournament which will start this Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Aside from that, women's volleyball, men's beach volleyball, men's and women's 3x3 basketball, men's and women's chess, men's and women's poomsae, and cheerdance are all set to be staged for this La Salle-hosted season.

Continue reading below ↓

Saguisag explained that the selection of these sports largely depended on the discussions of the UAAP and its broadcast partner Cignal, while also taking consideration the flagship events which weren't finished because of the global COVID-19 pandemic way back in 2020.

"First of all, we have our contractual obligations also to our partners, and some of them are nabitin like women's volleyball," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Kung pwede lang talaga lahat with the bubble setup, yun ang naging consideration. So we really had to trim down kung ano yung three main events and some other events that are relatively safe."

UAAP president Nonong Calanog also seconded that rationale and shared that, "Those sports actually have very short tournament formats. One day, two days and three days, and very few participants. Those were the actual criteria we set to decide on which sports to run."

Among the toughest cuts for the UAAP include disciplines which have garnered significant attention over the years including women's basketball, men's volleyball, and the football competitions.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Disappointing as these developments are, Saguisag vows that the UAAP will make it up for these student-athletes with UAAP Season 85, to be hosted by Adamson, pencilled to begin by September or October.

"It's really a tough call. We had to say no to some other events, but hopefully we will make up to it in the seasons to come," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.