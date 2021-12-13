CHED chairman: ‘Collegiate trainings may start immediately’

MARCH 2022 is the target date of resumption of competitions for the UAAP and NCAA and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) finally gave the go signal to resume in-person training.

CHED approved the guidelines on Monday with the bubble training allowed at 50-percent capacity in places under Alert Level 2 and at full capacity at Alert Level 1.

"Collegiate trainings may start immediately. The next step now is how can we make the competitions safe," said Ched chairman Popoy de Vera.

Only fully vaccinated student-athletes and coaches can join the training sessions, under the agreed upon health guidelines.

Varsity squads have been out of action since March last year.

College teams gear up for return to action

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

CHED has conducted on-site inspections on the practice venues and dormitories for all member-schools of the UAAP and the NCAA for the past month, ensuring that the guidelines are followed to a tee.

This development comes as the government gradually implements face-to-face classes nationwide.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.