How Ange Kouame got the last laugh vs Michael Phillips

WITH Michael Phillips quick to establish himself as one of the league's top rebounders, Ange Kouame was tasked to match up with the Fil-Am bruiser in the much-awaited Ateneo-La Salle duel on Saturday.

Phillips didn't waste time introducing himself to the naturalized center, collecting 11 points and four rebounds in the first half.

That was when coach Tab Baldwin called Kouame's attention and laid down the challenge to the former Rookie of the Year.

"I think it was like a motivation for me," said the 6-foot-11 slotman.

From there, it was all business for Kouame.

Though Phillips still hauled down six boards in the second half, five coming in the offensive end, Kouame made sure that his scoring will no longer be there as the La Salle rookie only got two to his name.

Kouame's solid defense on Phillips was one of the reasons for the Blue Eagles' second half runaway to take the 74-57 win over the Green Archers to remain undefeated in UAAP Season 84.

"Like coach said, I kind of negated him in the beginning in the third quarter. I have to learn how he moves and how his team is using him," he said, finishing with 16 points, 19 rebounds, and two blocks.

Baldwin also lauded the job that his starting center did, noting that if not for Kouame's efforts, the outcome would have been a lot closer.

"[Ange] really kind of figured it out in the second half of the third quarter and in the fourth quarter. He did a great job on Michael and he negated what would have been a real problem for us," he said.

Kouame, though, is taking these experiences one game at a time as he looks forward to their next faceoffs against Phillips.

"It's a great learning experience, too. It’s just for me to get prepared for all situations and he was a tough one to go against," he said. "I’m looking forward to the same matchup again."

