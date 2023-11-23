Ced Manzano played for Adamson in KO game a day after dad's death

MUCH bigger than Adamson's 48-70 loss to Ateneo in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball fourth-seed playoff was the personal loss of an Adamson player who played through the pain of it all.

Falcons head coach Nash Racela bared how one of its leading scorers, Ced Manzano, learned about his father's passing on the eve of the playoff game.

"The team is on an emotional low. Last time, we talked about Ced Manzano choosing to play despite his dad being in the hospital. Well, he lost his dad. That's something that we learned yesterday.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"That's why we are not really looking at the results, really how the boys played. It was really that we wanted to honor the dad of Ced," Racela bared.

"I just hope, even if the score is not really favorable, I just hope we made his dad happy and the whole (Manzano) family. 'Yung whole family niya is here, they watched the game today. They really made the decision na maglaro si Ced," he added.

In 19 minutes of play, Manzano posted four points, six boards, and two assists.

But such numbers mean nothing in comparison to his show of strength in donning the Adamson jersey in front of his family, and for his dad, one last time this season.

