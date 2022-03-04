Tamayo plays down Benjie Paras comparison: 'Wala pa akong napapatunayan'

COMPARED to a legend like Benjie Paras, Carl Tamayo understood how heavy those praises are as he begins his rookie year for University of the Philippines.

Carl Tamayo on Benjie Paras comparison

But the 6-foot-7 forward is unfazed as he said that these notes does not pressure him one bit as he chooses to focus on what's in front of him.

"Syempre naa-appreciate ko yung na-compare ako sa legend ng UP, but it's not pressure to me kasi since nung bata ako, I'm playing sa kung ano ako at kung ano yung kaya ko itulong sa team namin," he told Spin Zoom In.

Tamayo's stock definitely rose to an all-time high after his stint with Gilas Pilipinas last year, leading to Fighting Maroons benefactor and Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla to make the daring statement that he's "the most talented basketball player to come out of high school in the last 35 years."

"Not since Benjie Paras have we seen such a package that Carl offers and has shown at such a young age," Remulla was quoted during a Sandwich Sessions guesting with Summit Media editors and writers back in September.

But Tamayo tempered the grand expectations fans has on him for this upcoming UAAP Season 84 and said that as far as he's concerned, he will always do what's best for the team as a whole.

"Yun lang ako, kung ano yung kailangan ng team para manalo kami every game, para maka-contribute ako. Doon lang ako nagfo-focus lagi," he said.

The Cebuano banger is also humble enough to acknowledge that with him yet to log one second for UP, he still needs to prove his worth to the community who are all desperate to see the Fighting Maroons lift that coveted basketball crown for the first time since 1986.

"Mahirap din masabi yung mga ganoong bagay kasi malayo pa ako at wala pa akong napapatunayan," he said.

"Ako naman, I try to focus on the process lalo na bagong team kami. Sinusubukan lang namin mag-prepare ng maayos sa konting panahon."

