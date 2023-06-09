Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Carl Tamayo to UP 'successor' Sean Alter: 'Give us a championship'

    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    Carl Tamayo Sean Alter
    Carl Tamayo has high hopes for successor Sean Alter's UP career.

    From one #33 star to another, former UAAP champion Carl Tamayo has one special piece of advice for the UP Fighting Maroons' newest big man.

    Fresh off a maiden title with Japan B.League side Ryukyu Golden Kings, Tamayo paid a visit to his former team in their ongoing FilOil Preseason Cup run on Thursday.

    Tamayo on Sean Alter

    The UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year had a chance encounter with UP's tallest recruit thus far — 6-foot-9 Filipino-American center Sean Alter, who now wears Tamayo's #33 for the Maroons.

    As a champion star himself, Tamayo had one simple yet inspiring challenge for Alter.

    "Give us a championship, man," the former UP standout said in an Instagram story shared by the team.

    Carl Tamayo vs Ange Kouame Ateneo vs UP

    While Alter and Co. move closer to the preseason crown for the Diliman side, international duties are in order for Tamayo as he joins Gilas Pilipinas' 21-man training pool for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in Manila this August.

      Moreover, the Ryukyu Golden Kings confirmed Tamayo's return to the team for a second season ahead of their forthcoming Japan B.League title defense, citing his "blessed size and wide shooting range" as key assets for the squad.

      "I'm very excited and grateful to have the opportunity to play next season with this great organization," said Tamayo. "Looking forward to helping the team [to reach] its goal next season. See you soon. Go Kings!"

