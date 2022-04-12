Carl Tamayo shrugs off best game, says anyone in UP can pack punch

CARL Tamayo isn't putting too much on his best game to date in UAAP Season 84, shrugging off his 21-point output as only him getting the opportunities for University of the Philippines.

"Siguro araw ko lang. I'm just trying to be aggressive lang sa court," he said, while also grabbing 10 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the Fighting Maroons' 84-76 win over National University on Tuesday.

It was a win that allowed UP to stretch its longest win streak to seven — the Maroons' longest since 1986 — to reinforce its stranglehold of the second spot at 7-1.

But this hardly matters for Tamayo, who insisted that the mindset never changes even if he is facing his former peers in Jhocson or any other foe in the UAAP.

"We approach games naman the same way, kahit sino kalaban namin," he said. "Wala naman kaming pinipili, Ateneo or UE, kung ano mang team, we approach the same way. Try to be aggressive every time, and then the goal is to win the game, kahit sino pa kalaban namin."

Carl Tamayo and the Maroons sustain their fine run.

PHOTO: UAAP

The 6-foot-7 forward is just glad to pay the trust given to him by his teammates who consistently look for him on offense and depend on him on defense — all while following the system that coach Goldwin Monteverde put in place in Diliman.

"Nahanap lang ako ng teammates ko. Sumasabay lang ako sa sistema. Siguro napunta lang sa akin yung laro at sinubukan ko yung best ko para i-finish yung mga pasa nila sa akin," he stated.

"I'm trying to be aggressive lang every time nasa court ako, try to help our team to start strong and then finish strong."

Still, it's a testament to the depth of this UP squad, with Tamayo remarking, "It could be me, it could be Zav [Lucero], it could be Ricci [Rivero], it could be Noah [Webb]. Siguro dumating lang sa akin yung laro at ginawa ko lang yung best ko sa ngayong game," he said.

"Yun din yung challenge sa amin dahil loaded kami, paano namin ma-work as a team yung talents namin to win games."

