Gilas, Bullpups teammates Tamayo, Quiambao set for UAAP face-off

TEAMMATES from high school to the national team, Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao find themselves on opposing sides as University of the Philippines and La Salle open each other's campaigns in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

Carl Tamayo vs Kevin Quiambao in UAAP

But Tamayo was quick to downplay the face off and said that regardless of the history between the two of them, focus should be on their respective teams.

"It's not about Kevin or me. It's about UP or La Salle, kung sino ang maging better team this upcoming opening day," he said ahead of their Saturday match.

"Siguro we're just going to compete at tutulungan ko lang ang team hangga't makakaya ko para manalo sa laro namin."

The two have been side-by-side from their time in NU-Nazareth School and even rekindled that partnership when they got called up for Gilas Pilipinas.

Though they're on separate teams now, the mutual respect between the two still remains.

"Sobrang happy din ako sa napakita nila," said Quiambao.

The Green Archers rookie admitted feeling proud of the accomplishments of his former Bullpups peers like Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, and Terrence Fortea have done for the Fighting Maroons as they all helped in ending the 36-year title drought in Diliman.

"Yung progress namin nung high school kami, pinaguusapan namin na yung goal namin is to win the championship kung saan man kami magpunta. Sobrang happy ako para sa kanila and at the same time excited ako makalaro sila," Quiambao said.

Once that ball is tipped, though, all is fair in love and war as Quiambao's La Salle eyes redemption against Tamayo's UP -- the same team which gave the Green Archers the boot in the Final Four.

"Sobrang excited ako. Lahat kaming mga players, nasa isip pa din namin yung pagkatalo last season. This year, gusto ko sila tulungan kaya gagawin ko yung role ko and as much as possible, hindi na paabutin sa ganoong situation ulit," said Quiambao.

Tamayo, for his part, vows to give the same level of hunger even though the Fighting Maroons are already the defending champions.

"As coach Gold [Monteverde] said, every day we just need to compete. We just need to work hard, sacrifice every game, and kung ano yung result, as long as we know we gave our 100-percent, we'll face it."

