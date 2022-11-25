Carl Tamayo determined to reach 100 percent ahead of Final Four

CARL Tamayo is happy to be close to 100 percent as the UAAP Season 85 Final Four nears.

"The past few games, di ko makuha yung shots ko. But I just trust the process. The coaching staff, assistant coaches, talagang tinutukan nila ako sa training," he said.

Tamayo posted 19 points and nine rebounds in just 17 minutes of play in University of the Philippines' 78-60 win over University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday.

It was his finest play since the two-week Fiba break which he used to recover from a sprained right ankle and other nagging ailments that also forced him to beg off from Gilas Pilipinas duty.

The Cebuano thanked his teammates for helping him get back in form.

"Happy ako, but it just so happened na maganda nilaro ko ngayon. My teammates, hinahanap nila ako sa tamang panahon, tamang lugar para maitira yung bola," he said.

After a match with the cellar-dwellers, UP has a tough match against Ateneo on Saturday as the Maroons (11-2) seek to finish the eliminations on top.

Tamayo says he knows better not to put too much thought in that rematch of last season's finalists.

"I think it's just the same. Kahit sino ang makalaban namin, same approach naman eh, may it be UE, UST or La Salle, Ateneo, same approach naman lagi," he said.

"It doesn't matter kung sino makakalaban and I think malaking bagay na maipanalo namin yung game. Pupunta lang kami sa game na handa and bibigay namin lahat ng makakaya namin para makuha ang panalo."

As for his own progress, Tamayo is just positive that he peaks at the right time to help the Fighting Maroons complete their quest for a back-to-back.

"Hopefully, tuloy-tuloy not just sa sarili ko but sa teammates ko rin. Sana lahat kami maging healthy and sana tuloy-tuloy maganda nilalaro namin," he said.