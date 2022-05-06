Tamayo credits coach Goldwin, says 'never kaming tinuruang bumigay'

CARL Tamayo is never one to give up.

It's just the way he's wired and the way coach Goldwin Monteverde has molded him as a player since he was discovered in a billiards hall in Cebu back in 2016.

That's why even when the odds were stacked against University of the Philippines and its UAAP Season 84 campaign was on the line, all Tamayo knew was that he had to keep on fighting.

"Simula nung bata ako at hawak ako ni coach Gold, never kaming tinuruang bumigay," he said after the 78-74 win over La Salle.

Playing through foul trouble and a horrendous shooting from the field, Tamayo took it upon himself to bring the Fighting Maroons back from a 14-point hole, triggering an 18-4 finishing kick to steal the victory.

The 6-foot-7 rookie even made sure of the win, scoring the go-ahead three-point play with 21.4 seconds remaining as UP booked its first trip to the finals since 2018.

Continue reading below ↓

"Alam naming nahihirapan kami pero alam ko sa loob ko simula nung bata ako, walang bibitaw hanggang dulo lalo na sa... ganitong sitwasyon," said Tamayo, who scored 12 of his 19 points in that crucial stretch to go with 10 rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Siguro dahil doon sa hinubog sa amin ni coach Gold simula nung bata kami, lalabas at lalabas talaga lalo na sa ganitong laro."

That's the Goldwin Monteverde culture to you, one that Tamayo, as well as teammates like Gerry Abadiano and Harold Alarcon, have come to know.

It's the principle that they lived by since their high school days in National University-Nazareth School and one that they continue to lean on in search of continued success now in the seniors division in UP.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Di lang talaga ako bumigay at alam ko sa loob ko, kaya pa naming panalunin ang laro kahit down 14 kami nung last seven minutes. Alam ko nung nakita ko yung mga teammates ko, sina Harold, sina Malick [Diouf], sina Gerry, nakita ko sa kanila na di sila bumibigay kaya yun ang nagbigay lakas sa akin na gawin ang lahat nang makakaya ko para makuha itong panalong ito," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.