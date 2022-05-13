Tamayo embraces Game 3 challenge: 'Di naman lahat makukuha natin ng madalian'

NOTHING great ever came easy.

Carl Tamayo sure knows that for University of the Philippines to end its 36-year UAAP title drought, it really has to go through the eye of the needle.

Carl Tamayo on Game 3

"Di naman lahat makukuha natin ng madalian. Siguro chance sa amin ito as sa team and binigay ni God na challenge ito para harapin namin at ayusin namin," he said after UP's 69-66 overtime loss to Ateneo in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball Finals on Wednesday.

The Fighting Maroons squandered a chance to sweep the best-of-three series as turnovers down the stretch plagued their attack, allowing the Blue Eagles to force the decider.

UP gave up two errant inbound plays that led to easy buckets from SJ Belangel and Gian Mamuyac, while Ricci Rivero uncharacteristically milked the clock with the Fighting Maroons staring at a four-point deficit in the last 17 seconds.

Tamayo sure did his earnest to catapult UP back to the crown, firing 18 points from 4-of-8 shooting from deep, to go with 12 rebounds and two steals, but those efforts still weren't enough.

Rather than dwell on this defeat, the newly minted UAAP Rookie of the Year said that what matters more is how his side will redeem themselves from this loss.

"Marami kami natutunan sa game ngayon," he said. "Siguro, next time we need to be more composed. Mistakes is mistakes and wala naman gusto mangyari yun eh. If my teammate makes mistakes, wala tayo magagawa doon."

"Yun lang naman. Anybody can make mistakes. Siguro nagkataon lang sa amin, and then I’m sure yung teammates ko babawi naman yun."

UP will get another shot at claiming the throne on Friday.

