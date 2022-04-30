Can NU find offensive spark in do-or-die game vs La Salle?

CAN National University find the spark on offense it direly needs in its must-win game against La Salle on Sunday?

So far, NU has seen a number of fine performances from players like John Lloyd Clemente, Michael Malonzo, Shaun Ildefonso, as well as rookies Janjan Felicilda, Reyland Torres, and Jake Figueroa. Even in Thursday's 100-81 demolition of University of the East, another player in Enzo Joson stepped up to the plate for the Bulldogs.

The problem, though, is no one has been able to deliver consistently.

"We have to be consistent on what we're doing eh. Kahit papaano, ayokong makita mag-relax yung mga bata," coach Jeff Napa said after that win over UE, the Bulldogs' sixth victory in 13 games.

The Bulldogs, who average 69.0 points per game, breached the century mark against UE.

To Napa, it's a result of NU sticking to its bread-and-butter defense, winning the rebounding battle, 46 to 38, while also getting 32 fastbreak points to enjoy a sky-high 55.8-percent shooting from the field.

Continue reading below ↓

Jeff Napa's Bulldogs, tied for fourth, try to get past No. 3 La Salle. PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It's all a part of the process as the first-year mentor looks to shed the losing culture that has plagued Jhocson in seasons past.

Continue reading below ↓

"We have to look and move forward. First thing nga is we have to change the culture and yun yung sinasabi ko sa kanila. In order for us to become winners, we should check ourselves first, kung tama ba yung ginagawa namin kasi kung doon pa lang sa ginagawa namin sa practice is madadala namin sa games, panalo na kami. So yun ang ipinapaintindi ko sa kanila kasi mahirap talaga maging winner kung hindi magiging ganoon ang mindset mo," he said.

Napa also doesn't think that he needs to elaborate further on what hangs in the balance for NU in the game against La Salle.

"Di na kailangan i-pressure itong mga batang ito. Alam naman na rin nila yung sitwasyon namin eh, so para sa akin, yung mapunta kami sa ganitong sitwasyon, we're still blessed kasi binigyan pa rin kami ng opportunity to compete doon sa Final Four," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"Kahit anong mangyari, ite-treasure namin ito and we'll do whatever it takes para run whoever ang papasok dito sa program namin, at least malalaman nila na ito yung mindset namin at hindi kami papasok ng talunan. Papasok kami na talagang winner na kami and we will compete up to the last para wala kaming magiging regret."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.