Any chance CJ Cansino can play for UP in Game Two versus Ateneo?

CJ Cansino has not played for the University of the Philippines since suffering an injury to his right knee in the Maroons' final game of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball eliminations against defending champion Ateneo.

Now that the Fighting Maroons are on the threshold of the school's first UAAP title in 36 years, any chance Cansino can make a comeback?

Don't keep your hopes up.

According to UP program director Bo Perasol, the 6-foot-2 shooter was diagnosed with a dislocated patella which he suffered late in the third quarter of the Maroons' 84-83 over Ateneo last May 1 that ended the Blue Eagles' 39-game win streak.

Cansino has been out of action for nine days now, missing the two Final Four games against third seed La Salle as well as the opener of the best-of-three finals which saw the Fighting Maroons beat Ateneo again, 81-74, in overtime on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Such injuries usually take between 2 to 4 weeks to completely heal, according to doctors that UP consulted. Perasol added that there is still slight swelling around the injured knee.

Cansino also feels pain in some movements when he tests the knee, the former UP coach added.

"The problem is, there are certain movements when he still feels pain," said Perasol. "Like kung lateral, paatras or sudden stop, masakit pa."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Perasol said Cansino was set to join the Maroons in practice on Tuesday night to test out the knee again and the school is leaving it up entirely to the former UST star to make the decision on his availability for Game Two.

"We won't make that risk kung di talaga pwede, since meron pang career ang bata," said the former UP Maroon. "Napakalaking kawalan ni CJ sa team, but it's a risk that we won't take.

Continue reading below ↓

"It's CJ's call."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.