UST seniors hoping Tigers have turned corner after end to 19-game slump

AT least for now, misery has turned into jubilation for the UST Tigers after ending its longest UAAP men's basketball losing streak of 19 games.

Seniors Nic Cabañero and Christian Manaytay, who combined for 33 points in the streak-snapping victory over the FEU Tamaraws, were overcome with emotion.

“Actually naiiyak ako kasi ikaw ba naman walang panalo since last season. Nakaka-overwhelm kasi feeling ko ito ‘yung kailangan namin sa susunod na games at mag-uuplift talaga sa’min,” said Manaytay, who recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards against FEU.

After being held to just one point in the fourth quarter, Cabañero gave further insight on how he kept the team motivated to step up and finish what they've started.

"I was shouting at my teammates na, ‘Kaya niyo ‘yan pre,’ kasi dahil nga naka-score na ko ng 22 points sa third quarter, I think ‘yung FEU didn’t allow me na to score again. Kaya sinabi ko sa kanila na sama-sama lang tayo, kayang-kaya natin ‘yan gawan ng paraan.

Ultimately, celebrations will only be short-lived as the Tigers go back to work for their second-round opener against La Salle on Wednesday.

“Natutuwa at na-ooverwhelm ako kasi ito ‘yung magbibigay sa ’min ng confidence going to the next round. We’ll be happy today but we’re gonna work again tomorrow. Trabaho ulit and we’ll see what are adjustments will be to keep showing our pride and pusong palaban,” Cabañero said.

