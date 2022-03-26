Burning questions for all 8 teams in UAAP Season 84

AT long last, UAAP basketball is back.

Though still being held behind closed doors, school spirit remains lit for UAAP fans as they cheer their varsity squads in the comforts of their own homes as team battle at MOA Arena.

The landscape, however, has definitely changed since we last saw these teams in action and Spin.ph is here to give you the burning questions that all squads will have to answer this UAAP Season 84.

Losing key pieces led by Thirdy Ravena, can the new-look Ateneo, now bannered by Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, and Dave Ildefonso, continue the team's dynasty through this pandemic?

Reeling from the mass exodus brought after the Sorsogon bubble, how far can the rebuilding University of Santo Tomas go in its hopes of springing another surprise?

Holding high hopes for the future, can the University of the Philippines led by Gilas Pilipinas standout Carl Tamayo reach expectations and end the school's 36-year drought?

With RJ Abarrientos reuniting with backcourt partner L-Jay Gonzales, will Far Eastern University be as dangerous and replicate the duo's success from the high school ranks?

Embarking on a massive rebuild, can the revamped La Salle reclaim its old glory in the potential swansong of Justine Baltazar?

Coming in with meager expectations, can Jerom Lastimosa and coach Nash Racela help Adamson overachieve this year?

Coming off a massive overhaul, can the young University of the East squad under coach Jack Santiago show maturity beyond their years and give the contenders a run for their money?

Left by its dream team of the future, what shockers can National University of coach Jeff Napa deliver in their quest to ascend from the cellar?

