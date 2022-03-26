Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 26
    UAAP-MENS

    Burning questions for all 8 teams in UAAP Season 84

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    FEU will count on RJ Abarrientos, La Salle will be led by Justine Bltazar and Ateneo has Ange Kouame.

    AT long last, UAAP basketball is back.

    Though still being held behind closed doors, school spirit remains lit for UAAP fans as they cheer their varsity squads in the comforts of their own homes as team battle at MOA Arena.

    The landscape, however, has definitely changed since we last saw these teams in action and Spin.ph is here to give you the burning questions that all squads will have to answer this UAAP Season 84.

    Losing key pieces led by Thirdy Ravena, can the new-look Ateneo, now bannered by Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, and Dave Ildefonso, continue the team's dynasty through this pandemic?

    READ MORE
    READ MORE

    Reeling from the mass exodus brought after the Sorsogon bubble, how far can the rebuilding University of Santo Tomas go in its hopes of springing another surprise?

    READ MORE
    READ MORE

    Holding high hopes for the future, can the University of the Philippines led by Gilas Pilipinas standout Carl Tamayo reach expectations and end the school's 36-year drought?

    Continue reading below ↓

    READ MORE
    READ MORE

    With RJ Abarrientos reuniting with backcourt partner L-Jay Gonzales, will Far Eastern University be as dangerous and replicate the duo's success from the high school ranks?

    READ MORE
    READ MORE

    Embarking on a massive rebuild, can the revamped La Salle reclaim its old glory in the potential swansong of Justine Baltazar?

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    READ MORE
    READ MORE

    Coming in with meager expectations, can Jerom Lastimosa and coach Nash Racela help Adamson overachieve this year?

    READ MORE
    READ MORE

    Coming off a massive overhaul, can the young University of the East squad under coach Jack Santiago show maturity beyond their years and give the contenders a run for their money?

    READ MORE
    READ MORE

    Left by its dream team of the future, what shockers can National University of coach Jeff Napa deliver in their quest to ascend from the cellar?

    READ MORE
    READ MORE

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    FEU will count on RJ Abarrientos, La Salle will be led by Justine Bltazar and Ateneo has Ange Kouame.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again