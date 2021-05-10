NU Bullpups super scorer Terrence Fortea commits to UP Maroons

GILAS Pilipinas Youth standout Terrence Fortea is heading to Diliman.

The 6-foot-1 super scorer from National University-Nazareth School is joining his former Bullpups teammates Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano as they begin their seniors careers at the University of the Philippines.

Fighting Maroons backer and Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla bared the development on the King and Ian podcast with Chris King dela Cruz and Ian Racela.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

"Terrence Fortea has committed to us. Makikita mo na yung core ng team for the next few years will be very solid,” he said.

Fortea himself has confirmed the news.

The 19-year-old has long been one of the most coveted talents in the high school ranks thanks to his shot-making ability.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He averaged 15.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals in UAAP Season 82 as NU completed an undefeated 16-0 run to win back-to-back juniors crowns.

Fortea has also donned the national tri-colors, representing the country in the 2018 Fiba Under-17 Asia Cup in Foshan where the Philippines finished fourth, as well as in the 2018 Under-18 World Cup in Argentina and 2019 Under-19 World Cup in Greece.

Fortea is just the latest marquee name to commit to UP. He will be joining a rejigged Maroons crew as he fights for minutes in a loaded backcourt with fellow newcomers CJ Cansino, Joel Cagulangan, RC Calimag, and holdover Ricci Rivero.