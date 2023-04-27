NU Bulldogs convince RJ Colonia, Pervy Timbang to stay put

AMID an offseason recruitment frenzy across the league, National University has been able to convince two of its homegrown talents to stay put.

Colonia, Timbang staying put with NU

Two-way guards RJ Colonia and Pervy Timbang have reaffirmed their commitment to the Bulldogs for UAAP Season 86, joining the 2023 National Basketball Training Center's (NBTC) No. 3-ranked high school player Reinhard Jumamoy.

NU head coach Jeff Napa is planning to top the Bulldogs' third-place finish in Season 85 with a squad whose strength is a solid and unified identity.

"Nagpapasalamat kami sa families nina RJ and Pervy na patuloy ang tiwala nila sa NU," Napa said. "Ganito naman yung gusto naming i-build na culture talaga, na from juniors to seniors, iisa lang ang identity ng Bulldogs."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Colonia, a 6-foot-1 guard, landed 17th in NBTC's 2023 high school player rankings after averaging 13.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.1 steals in his one-and-done season with the NU Bullpups.

"Sa NU na po ako nagsimula kaya gusto ko lang pong ituloy magtrabaho para sa Bulldogs. May tiwala po ako sa sistema ni coach Jeff at ang laki ng tiwalang binigay nila sa 'kin kaya gusto ko lang suklian lahat yun," said Colonia.

The 6-foot-2 Timbang averaged 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds 2.3, assists, and close to a steal per game for the NU Bullpups.

PHOTO: NU Bulldogs



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

National U made its first Final Four appearance since 2015 before suffering a 69-61 loss to the twice-to-beat second-seed University of the Philippines.

Colonia, Timbang, and the rest of the Bulldogs look to snap their nine-year title drought with a stacked and dynamic roster featuring the likes of Bobby Mark Parks, Kean Baclaan, Steve Nash Enriquez, Jake Figueroa, and John Galinato.