    UAAP-MENS

    Bullpups point guard Ernest Felicilda stays in NU

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    PHOTO: uaap

    NATIONAL University has kept another homegrown talent in house as Ernest Felicilda chose to remain in Jhocson.

    Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa confirmed the commitment of the 19-year-old playmaker on Tuesday.

    Felicilda was a backup point guard of the NU Bullpups crew which won back-to-back UAAP juniors crowns, playing behind Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea.

    He averaged 6.1 points on 38-percent shooting from threes, to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 18 minutes of play last UAAP Season 82.

    Ernest Felicilda NU Bullpups

    MORE FROM SPIN
      NU homegrown talent collection

      Felicilda is the latest NU-Nazareth School product who chose to stay put after Reyland Torres, Steve Nash Enriquez, Karl Gloria, and PJ Palacielo.

      NU also acquired UAAP Juniors MVP Jake Figueroa from Adamson, and Jiam Quiambao and Jolo Manansala from La Salle Greenhills as Napa continues his rebuild for the Bulldogs.

      PHOTO: uaap

