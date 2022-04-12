UST's Bryan Santos handed one-game ban for hitting Ateneo's Geo Chiu

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas will be missing out a key player in its next game as Bryan Santos was slapped with a one-game suspension.

UAAP commissioner Tonichi Pujante handed out the fine on Tuesday, with the forward serving the ban when the Growling Tigers' face the University of the East Red Warriors later in the day.

Santos was penalized for an uncalled disqualifying foul after he appeared to hit Ateneo's Geo Chiu with an elbow in UST's 91-80 loss last Saturday.

After a careful review, Pujante deemed it as a "deliberate act of violence and not a legitimate basketball play."

Santos has been averaging 6.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in his first seven games for the Growling Tigers.

The referee who missed the call was also handed a one-day suspension. The name of the game official was withheld.

UAAP summons Tab Baldwin

Tab Baldwin's Blue Eagles are unbeaten through seven games.

Pujante, meanwhile, is summoning Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, team manager Epok Quimpo, and and assistant coach Ford Arao for conduct unbecoming of team officials for their postgame tirades after the Tigers-Eagles game.

Chiu has also been called to the office after he looked to have committed an infraction and hit the chest of UST's Christian Manaytay with his arm and shoulder at the 15-second mark of the fourth quarter.

La Salle's Justine Baltazar was also summoned for his box out on Adamson's Keith Zaldivar in the Green Archers' 61-58 win over the Soaring Falcons.

