Bo Perasol stepping down as UP Maroons coach: source

THE Bo Perasol era at University of the Philippines has come to an end.

SPIN.ph learned from a reliable source that Perasol has resigned as head coach of the Maroons together with top deputy Ricky Dandan.

Goldwyn Monteverde is reportedly poised to take over the coaching reins vacated by Perasol, a former UP Fighting Maroon himself.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The exit of Perasol ends his five-year stint with the school whose basketball program he helped turn around after years of being in the doldrums.

With Perasol at the helm, the Fighting Maroons made it back to the UAAP Final Four after a 21-year absence, culminating in a Finals stint in Season 81 where they lost to defending men’s champion Ateneo Blue Eagles via a two-game sweep.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

They made it back to the Final Four the following year (2019) as the No. 2 seeded team, only to be ambushed by a University of Santo Tomas Tigers side that overcame the Maroons’ twice-to-beat advantage.

Continue reading below ↓

Monteverde is a multi-titled high coach in the Tiong Lian league and later with Nazareth School-NU whose foray into the college ranks never got off the ground after he resigned as NU Bulldogs coach in August 2020.

Ironically, some of the players who Monteverde recruited and helped develop during his time with the Bullpups - Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terrence Fortea - are now considered the building blocks of UP's future.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As rumors of Monteverde's looming appointment spread over the past few weeks, word also got around that Perasol is being groomed to be the Maroons' head of basketball operations.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.