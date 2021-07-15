Perasol relinquishes coaching spot: UP ‘needs better plans ... a reboot’

BITTERSWEET is the end of Bo Perasol's run in charge of University of the Philippines as he bids adieu to his alma mater.

The 49-year-old coach announced his decision to step down from his post on Thursday, ending his five years in charge of the Fighting Maroons program.

"I promised UP after Season 82 that I will stay for another season just to sustain the rebuilding process which started many, many years back, coming off from zero wins back then," he said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted on all of us, including the dynamics of the playing field. It has sadly changed my views, plans and priorities, too.

"We have gotten this far in just four seasons under my helm, that is unprecedented in fact. But the team still needs better plans, as always, and a reboot. I have now decided not to coach for my last season and I have already submitted to UP officials a short list of possible replacements for my position."

Perasol changed the culture in Diliman, recruiting top players led by Bright Akhuetie, brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Kobe Paras, and Ricci Rivero as they turned UP to a contender for the past two seasons.

Under his watch, the Fighting Maroons were able to break a 21-year Final Four drought in 2018 and even finished as runners-up to Ateneo in UAAP Season 81 behind Paul Desiderio.

The team got the No. 2 seed the following year, but lost to University of Santo Tomas in the stepladder semis.

Despite his decision, Perasol vowed to keep supporting UP.

"I look forward to having the same - if not even more intense - level of support from the UP community as they have showered our team since the last few seasons.

"Just as UP stands as a symbol for the never ending fight for excellence, for the quest for knowledge and learning, so shall the Fighting Maroons pursue our never ending quest for excellence in our non academic pursuits, in the process continuing to be the rallying point for Maroon pride," he said.

