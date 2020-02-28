UST juniors star Bismarck Lina stays put, set to suit up for Growling Tigers

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas gets to keep another homegrown talent as Bismarck Lina has opted to remain in Espana.

UST coach Aldin Ayo confirmed that the 6-foot-4 banger will suit up for the Growling Tigers this upcoming UAAP Season 83.

Lina was one of the top performers this past year, averaging 16.6 points on a 54-percent shooting from the field, on top of 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his final year in high school.

That's despite him missing the first few games of the tourney due to knee issues.

Now, he will follow the footsteps of his cousin in NorthPort forward Kevin Ferrer as he gets to don the black-and-gold of the Growling Tigers in the seniors division.

Lina, a former Gilas Youth member, also joins fellow Tiger Cubs in CJ Cansino and Mark Nonoy in Ayo's lineup as UST heads to the season still high from its runner-up finish last year.