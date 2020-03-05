Beau Belga joins Aldin Ayo staff at UST Tigers as big man's coach

BEAU Belga isn't wasting time preparing for the next chapter of his career as he is set to join coach Aldin Ayo's staff in University of Santo Tomas.

"He's going to help us with our big men," said Ayo.

This will be the first foray into coaching for the 33-year-old Rain or Shine enforcer as he teams up with Ayo, a provincemate in Sorsoganon.

He was present in Builders Warehouse-UST's 53-point rout of TIP, 115-62, on Thursday in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The arrival of the burly PBA center is expected to help UST develop its frontline, which currently features Beninese forward Soulemane Chabi Yo, as well as locals Rhenz Abando, Dave Ando, Ira Bataller, Ian Herrera, and rookie Bismarck Lina.

"Nag-iisa lang kasi ang big man coach namin, si coach Jason (Misolas) lang," said Ayo.

Belga's set-up with the Growling Tigers will be similar to that of Ginebra guard LA Tenorio at Letran, where the latter serves in the starr of coach Bonnie Tan.

"As long as it doesn't conflict with his schedule sa Rain or Shine, he'll be with us," Ayo said.