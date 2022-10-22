Bal David pleads for patience as UST losing streak continues

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas head coach Bal David on Saturday asked the Thomasian community for more patience after a disastrous first round that saw them fall to last place.

"Siguro di ko naman masisisi sila, kahit ako dati nung nanonood ako. Alum din naman ako eh. Nakikita mo na parang every loss ay parang makalaglag damdamin. It breaks our heart, so I understand, I understand," David said after their 76-51 loss against University of the Philippines.

"It’s sad talaga na ganun. Meron pa naman kahit papano na naniniwala pa rin. We’ll grab it, yung mga naniniwala sa amin. Baka sakaling makakuha next round."

After winning their season debut against Adamson, UST went on a freefall, losing their next six games, five by double digits.

In their latest outing against the Fighting Maroons on Saturday, the Growling Tigers shot a measly 27.9 percent from the field, and trailed by 28.

The team's leading scorer Nic Cabañero was held to a 6-of-17 clip by the stingy Maroons defense, a story all too familiar for the Tigers.

"Nag-a-adjust pa rin kami doon. Adjustment after adjustment, pero ayaw eh. Wala kaming mapiga. Hopefully this second round, maka-adjust naman kami," explained David.

"I’ll just use this experience. Just leave it to us, yung mga negative sides, just leave it to the coaches. Gusto ko yung mga bata come second round, fresh again. Yung mga negatives and everything, we’ll take it."

