Bal David hopes to see shades of old Aric teams in current UST squad

BAL David still remembers the lessons he learned from the late, great Aric del Rosario.

Playing for a proud University of Santo Tomas team in the 1990s, he knew how important it is for the players to gain that confidence with the trust they're getting from the coach while also having each other's backs.

It's with this wisdom that David is taking in his first year at the helm for the Growling Tigers as they aim to compete this UAAP Season 85.

Bal David on UAAP debut

"Kailangan bigyan mo ng freedom yung mga kids to play, pero siyempre, dapat they play as brothers. Yun ang mga na-absorb ko kay coach Aric eh, yung mga lesson na ganoon. Pag binigyan ka ng minutes, play your heart out. Kahit na one minute o 30 seconds lang, ibigay mo lahat," he reminisced, one that he has taken in his pro career with Ginebra.

"So yun ang sinasabi ko sa kanila, na one minute or 30 seconds man, give it your all, give it all sa floor."

UST certainly has taken notes and turned heads in its season opener, shocking Adamson, 69-60, on Saturday thanks to Nic Cabañero's 33-point night.

In the process, it also rewarded David his first win as the head coach of his alma mater.

But despite the surprise brought upon by the upset, David still relishes having the low expectations placed on his side.

"Mas gusto kasi namin yung parang underdog tayo. Sa amin, sa mga coaching staff, less pressure yun eh," he said, emphasizing that the Growling Tigers are still a team on a rebuild with him just taking over two months back.

David furthered: "Kelan lang sa amin tinurn-over yung team. So less pressure kapag mga ganoong title na binibigay. Kami, trabaho lang. Maiba lang namin yung mga bad habits ng kids, turn it into good habits, okay na kami doon for now."

Truth be told, this UST team is still far from what he envisions them to be.

What matters, though, is that the potential is there and one can see glimpses of its promise in this game against Adamson -- all in hopes of bringing out the 'dugong tigre' he promised before the season and is reminiscent of the dominant Growling Tigers teams he's been part in the past.

"Potential naman eh. Siguro yung sa game naman makikita niyo," David said. "Kasi kami during our time, talagang we play as brothers and we play as one big family. Hindi kami yung teammates lang or anything. So nakikita ko naman yung potential."

