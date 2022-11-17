Ateneo shrugs off slow start to make it back-to-back wins, add to UST woes

ATENEO gave University of Santo Tomas a short taste of the lead before leaving it in the dust for the 72-55 mauling in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo vs UST recap

The Blue Eagles bucked an early 10-3 deficit before responding with a sizzling 19-0 assault to take the 22-10 lead and never looked back en route to their second straight win.

BJ Andrade drained three treys for 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal as the Katipunan side climbed up to 7-3.

Ange Kouame also returned from Gilas Pilipinas duty and dropped 14 points, seven boards, and three blocks.

Forthsky Padrigao chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists as Ateneo once again used its vaunted third-quarter run, unloading 27 in the canto to erect the 25-point lead, 62-37.

UST moved on the brink of elimination with this ninth straight defeat to stay at the cellar at 1-9.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Nic Cabanero shouldered the load for the Growling Tigers with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in the losing effort.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

ATENEO 72 -- Andrade 14, Kouame 14, Padrigao 10, Koon 9, Ildefonso 5, Garcia 5, Chiu 4, Lazaro 3, Fetalvero 3, Fornilos 3, Ballungay 2, Quitevis 0, Daves 0, Lao 0, Ong 0.

Watch Now

UST 55 -- Cabanero 26, Faye 10, Manalang 6, Pangilinan 6, Duremdes 5, Manaytay 2, Calimag 0, Laure 0, Mantua 0, Gesalem 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 22-10, 35-27, 62-37, 72-55.