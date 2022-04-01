Ateneo at La Salle, maglalaban muli!

SINO ang mananaig sa Ateneo at La Salle sa kanilang unang paghaharap sa UAAP Season 84 matapos ang mahigit tatlong taon?
Patuloy bang mangunguna sina Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, at Dave Ildefonso ng Blue Eagles? O mahihigitan sila ng kanilang Gilas Pilipinas teammate na si Justine Baltazar upang iakyat ang Green Archers sa ibabaw ng standings?
Ateneo vs La Salle preview
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Continue reading below ↓
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.