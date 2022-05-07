Blue Eagles, Fighting Maroons begin showdown for UAAP Season 84 crown

THE two top teams all season long meet for all the marbles as Ateneo and University of the Philippines collide in the UAAP Season 84 basketball finals.

Game One on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena at 4 p.m. will be a rematch of the championship series from 2018.

A lot has happened since then, of course, but despite the changes in personalities, the top-seeded Blue Eagles remain as the favored ones over the Fighting Maroons in the best-of-three series.

Here are key things to watch in the much-awaited finale:

MIDDLE MEN: Ange Kouame has been nothing but exceptional in this Ateneo campaign, averaging 12.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks to put himself at the forefront of the MVP conversation. But Malick Diouf isn't far behind, picking up the pace late in the season including an 18-point, 17-rebound performance in UP's win over Ateneo a week back. Whoever controls the board controls the game and it will be a very interesting matchup for the two down low.

Continue reading below ↓

KING CARL: Carl Tamayo was an embodiment of a super rookie in UP's 78-74 Game Two win over La Salle on Friday, carrying the Fighting Maroons on his back to book a return trip to the Finals. Despite his foul trouble and shooting woes, the Gilas Pilipinas forward showed immense desire to never give up. But Ateneo is a different beast as the freshman has only shot 10-of-22 in the two games he played against their Katipunan counterparts. Can he find a way to will his team to the crown, too, like he did in the semis?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Carl Tamayo and the second-seeded Maroons try to topple the No. 1 seed Blue Eagles.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

HOUNDING GUARDS: JD Cagulangan would rather forget the showing he had in Game Two against La Salle where he found himself neutralized by the likes of Evan Nelle and Schonny Winston. As driven as he is to bounce back, doing so would be a tough challenge all the more with the peskier Ateneo bunch led by Gian Mamuyac and SJ Belangel waiting in the wings. There's no question, though, that the backcourt duel will be a very interesting matchup in this series.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

MISSING CJ: Ricci Rivero can provide the scoring all he wants, but UP can't deny that it misses the presence of CJ Cansino, the team's lead sparkplug off the bench. The job gets harder against Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso, Tyler Tio and BJ Andrade. The question now is who among the Fighting Maroons can match the firepower of the Blue Eagles.

PLAYER TO WATCH: When the lights are at their brightest, count on SJ Belangel to not shy away from the stage. He did that in the UAAP Season 82 Finals and he also did that for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last year.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.